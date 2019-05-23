Robert Samuel Smith, 91, of Champaign, Ill., passed on the morning of Monday, May 20, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Born in Deer Lodge, Mon. on May 6, 1928, Robert moved to Kentucky with his family at the age of six after his father's passing. After high school, Robert attended Bellarmine University for his bachelor's Degree in biology and chemistry. Afterwards, Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the 2nd Signal Co., 2nd Infantry Division and received several accommodations including the United Nations Service Medal for Korea and the National Defense Service Medal. For 35 years post service, Bob was a medical technologist at several area hospitals including Cole Hospital, Burnham Hospital and McKinley Health Center at UIUC. After a brief retirement, Robert went back to work for another 16 years at Isotech Laboratories where he prepared sample vials for elemental analysis. Robert finally retired at the age 86.
He loved to sing and as a bassist was a certified member in the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America (SPEBSQSA). Some of his favorite artists include Eddie Arnold, Frank Sinatra, The Carpenters, and especially loved the selections from the musical "The Sound of Music."
He was one of the kindest, gentlest, and most forgiving people you could ever meet and was loved by many. As his oldest son, I am so deeply saddened by his passing and will miss him dearly. If I could trade places with him, I would have done so without hesitation.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Jean Smith (Hartman), of Greenville; and his two sons, Kenneth Samuel Smith and Clinton Robert Smith; two granddaughters, Nora and Georgie, by his son, Clinton.
Services will be held Saturday, May 25, at Bible Baptist Church, 4001 W. Kirby Ave. in Champaign.
Visitation is at noon followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. The burial will be immediately after the service at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Morgan Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 24, 2019