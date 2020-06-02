Robert Sandusky "Pop" Wilson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Sandusky "Pop" Wilson, 89, of Bloomfield, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his daughter's residence. He was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Shelbyville to the late Sam Brown and Elizabeth Lighter Wilson. He was a retired truck driver for Gateway Distributing, a farmer, and a member of Crestwood Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Wilson; and his brother, Sam Brown Wilson Jr.
He is survived by two daughters, Barbara (David) Dugger, of Bloomfield, Kim (Roger) Deel, of Louisville; and two grandchildren, Timothy (Charessa) Dugger and Margaret Rose Dugger.
A graveside service is noon Tuesday, June 2, at Maple Grove Cemetery. Bro. Tom Sparrow will officiate.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 to 11:45 am at Houghlin Funeral Home.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Houghlin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin Funeral Home
119 Fairfield Hill Rd
Bloomfield, KY 40008
(502) 252-8321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved