Robert Sandusky "Pop" Wilson, 89, of Bloomfield, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his daughter's residence. He was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Shelbyville to the late Sam Brown and Elizabeth Lighter Wilson. He was a retired truck driver for Gateway Distributing, a farmer, and a member of Crestwood Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Wilson; and his brother, Sam Brown Wilson Jr.
He is survived by two daughters, Barbara (David) Dugger, of Bloomfield, Kim (Roger) Deel, of Louisville; and two grandchildren, Timothy (Charessa) Dugger and Margaret Rose Dugger.
A graveside service is noon Tuesday, June 2, at Maple Grove Cemetery. Bro. Tom Sparrow will officiate.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 to 11:45 am at Houghlin Funeral Home.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Wilson; and his brother, Sam Brown Wilson Jr.
He is survived by two daughters, Barbara (David) Dugger, of Bloomfield, Kim (Roger) Deel, of Louisville; and two grandchildren, Timothy (Charessa) Dugger and Margaret Rose Dugger.
A graveside service is noon Tuesday, June 2, at Maple Grove Cemetery. Bro. Tom Sparrow will officiate.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 to 11:45 am at Houghlin Funeral Home.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.