Roberta Harris Holmes, 90, a resident of Fairview Park, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020.

Roberta was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 12, 1929, to Iona May and William Harris. She graduated from Montefiore School of Nursing as a registered nurse in 1950. She married Roger Parker in January of 1951. On Oct. 25, 1953, and Dec. 16, 1956, she welcomed her two daughters, who were the most important part of her life.

She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bardstown. She enjoyed embroidery, reading, and cutting coupons she deemed helpful for her family. She also enjoyed gifting her completed embroideries to family and friends, and lightening the days of other residents and friends at Nazareth Village in Nazareth.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Iona May Harris, of North Ridgeville, Ohio; her first husband, Roger Parker, of Cleveland, Ohio, and her second husband, Dale Holmes, of Bardstown.

She is survived by her children, Renee Suich (William), of Russellville, Tenn., and Regina Spatholt (Charles), of Fairview Park, Ohio; her grandchildren, Jay (Jeannie) Suich, of Grafton, Ohio, Bela (Shelly) Suich, of Mount Laurel, N.J., Paul (Nancy) Spatholt, of Clinton, Ohio, and Jeff Spatholt, of Parma Heights, Ohio; and her great-grandchildren, Brooke and Cole Suich, Brody and Sydney Suich, and Bennett Spatholt.

Private services will be held at Bardstown Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, 134 Main Dr. Bardstown, KY 40004.

