Roger Reese Curtsinger, age 68, of Croake Station Road, Springfield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 19, 1952, in Lebanon to the late Rollin Reese and Helen Lilly Conder Curtsinger.

He was a member of the Bloomfield Church of God and a farmer.

Survivors include his sister, Connie Hankins and her husband, Allen of Gravel Switch; a niece, Jennifer Carpenter and her husband, Stuart of Perryville and a great nephew, Cody McElroy of Gravel Switch.

Funeral services were held at noon, Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Vanhook, officiating. Burial was in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Pallbearers were Stuart Carpenter, Cody McElroy, Charles Everett Hardin, Bryce Way, Kenny Kays and Rick Lawson.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store