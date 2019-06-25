Rolla Jean Walker, 79, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles E. "Jack" and Christine Jewell Walker.
Survivors include her children, Jeanine Lamar, of Moore's Hill, Ind., Thomas L. King III, of Orlando, Fla., Beth King, of Taylorsville, Stephen King, of Alpharetta, Ga., Jason King, of Taylorsville, and Patrick King, of Bloomfield.
The funeral was 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, with the Rev. Kenny Jackson officiating. Interment was in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery on Briar Ridge.
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville was in charge of arrangements.
