Ronald E. Hutcherson, 64, went to join his dear friends, Tony Shelburne and Tim Marcum, for a good laugh and a game of cards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He died at his residence surrounded by his family and friends.
He was employed by Newcomb Oil for 28 years.
He was born March 17, 1955, to Eugene and Geneva Hutcherson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rita Jo Jewel; his mother, Geneva Hutcherson and a sister, Janet Marcum.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jean M. (Hagan) Hutcherson; his children, Jason (Meghan) Hutcherson, of Glasgow, Christina (P.J.) Wirth, of Bardstown, Angela (William) Mudd, of Willisburg, Jessica (Gilbert) Gray, of Hodgenville, and Billy Hutcherson, of Colorado Springs. He was a great and loving grandfather and will be missed by his grandchildren. He is also survived by his father, Eugene (Edwina) Hutcherson, of Hodgenville; his sisters, Marie (Danny) Puckett, of Elizabethtown, Eugenia (John) Mills, of Elizabethtown, and Pasty Sadler, of Cecilia.
Per his request a memorial service will be held in his wife's flower garden on Saturday, July 13. Socializing with the family and a remembrance celebration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a brief memorial at 11 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 12, 2019