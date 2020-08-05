1/
Ronald Gus "Ron" Huff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Gus "Ron" Huff, 65, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Sneed Huff.
Ron is survived by his father, Gus (Shirley) Huff, of Bowling Green.
The funeral will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be noon-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved