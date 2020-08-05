Ronald Gus "Ron" Huff, 65, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Sneed Huff.
Ron is survived by his father, Gus (Shirley) Huff, of Bowling Green.
The funeral will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be noon-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the funeral home. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.