Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Greenwell
1939 - 2020
Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Greenwell, 81, of Cox's Creek, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Aug. 21, 1939, in Fairfield to the late William Austin and Margie Laney Gritton Greenwell. Ronnie was a retired employee of UPS with 25 years of service, was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, where he was the former sexton of the cemetery, was the past president of River City Classics in Louisville and was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved motorcycles and classic cars.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard Leon Greenwell, Joseph McClure Greenwell and 3 sisters, Betty Jean Herbig, Shirley Ann Robinson and Alice Marie Filiatreau.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Nevitt Greenwell, his daughter, Rhonda (Edward Keith) Ballard, of Cox's Creek; his son, William "Buddy" (Leslie) Greenwell, of Louisville; his sister, Judy Miller, of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Ashley M. Chasteen, Allix M. Greenwell, William Tyler Greenwell, Kory M. Chasteen; and three great-grandchildren, Liliana C. Adriance, Eliana Chasteen and Wyatt William Greenwell.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at St. Michael Catholic Church. The Rev. Johnny Johnson and the Rev. Jason Harris will concelebrate. Interment will be in St. Michael Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. A prayer service will be Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Houghlin Funeral Home
NOV
8
Prayer Service
04:30 PM
Houghlin Funeral Home
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin Funeral Home
119 Fairfield Hill Rd
Bloomfield, KY 40008
(502) 252-8321
