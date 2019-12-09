Rosaline Cecil Roby, 86, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Dec 5, 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Lytle and Bessie Cecil of Balltown. Rosaline was recognized as an outstanding graduate in 1971 when she received her LPN from Jefferson Community College School of Nursing. She worked at several Louisville area hospitals and nursing facilities before her retirement to Bardstown. Rosaline loved family, everything Christmas, travel, and card games with lifelong friends. She was an enthusiastic Wildcat fan and loved serving St. Thomas Catholic Church, where she was a lifelong member. She had the gift of making everyone she met feel good about themselves.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years and love of her life, Bobby; a daughter, JoAnn; along with her brothers, Marvin, Bertrand, Darell, and Emil Cecil.

Rosaline is survived by six sons, Wayne (Connie), Donnie, Ronnie, Billy (Kim), Johnny, and Tommy Roby; three daughters, Doris Bell (Jerry), Karen Cash (Ransie), and Virginia "June Bug" Head; a brother, Edwin Cecil (Frances); 13 grandchildren; 16great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with cremation to follow. Friends may visit after 11 a.m. Monday at the Barlow Funeral Home, Bardstown.

Memorial contributions are suggested the Hospice of Nelson County or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation.

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.



