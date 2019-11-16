Rose Bernadette Clark Hagan, 73 of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Cook's Family Care Home. She was born on April 3, 1946, in Nelson County. She retired from Trim Masters, was a former employee at Bardstown Laundry, and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gonza and Lillian Clark; six brothers, J.R., Eddie, Pat, Frankie, Donnie, and David Clark; and three sisters, Agnes Juanita "Neddy" Bryan, Louise "Boo" Douglas, and Martha Ann Douglas.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Bobby) Shain, of Bardstown; son, Donald (Diane) Hagan of Ohio; seven grandchildren, Lucas Shain, Candace (Foy) Fuller, Elizabeth, Samantha, and Emily Hagan, William Schlett, and Kathryn Hagan; sister, Mary Jane Poe of Pennsylvania; a special friend, James "Pug" Settles, of Springfield; several nieces, nephews, and friends; and her caretakers at Cook's Family Care Home.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at St. Monica Catholic Church with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery. The Rev. Jason Harris will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, and 8-9:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Thomas Catholic Church or for Masses.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 17, 2019