Rose Marie Lamkin, 58, of New Hope, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was born Nov. 16, 1961, in Marion County. She was a former employee of Trim Masters in Bardstown and IGA in New Haven. She volunteered with Relay for Life and the New Hope food bank.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Ann Riley Nalley; her father, Christopher Jerome "Jerry" Nalley; her stepmother, Sandra Marie Masden Nalley; one stepsister, Phyllis Jean Williamson; two stepbrothers, Thomas Bertrand Riggs and Donald Paul Riggs.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Lamkin; two daughters, Taylor and Megan Lamkin at home; a number of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church St., in New Hope. The Rev. Kenneth Fortener will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Jim Cecil.
Pallbearers are Chris Nalley, James Ehrler, Dean Riggs, Ricky Nalley, Greg Nalley and Dan Nalley.
Memorials may go to the American Cancer Society.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 12, 2019