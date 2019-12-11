Rose Marie Lamkin (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You have our sympathies."
    - Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
  • "I will always remember our time at Trim Masters. You will..."
    - Borgia Newby
  • "Rose was one of the friendliest and nicest people I have..."
    - Crystal Hodge
  • "To Rose Family this lady will be dearly missed I ran around..."
    - Jamie Miles Thompson
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Shirley (Riggs) Hutchins
Service Information
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY
40037
(270)-865-2201
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
104 Church Street
New Hope, KY
Obituary
Rose Marie Lamkin, 58, of New Hope, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was born Nov. 16, 1961, in Marion County. She was a former employee of Trim Masters in Bardstown and IGA in New Haven. She volunteered with Relay for Life and the New Hope food bank.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Ann Riley Nalley; her father, Christopher Jerome "Jerry" Nalley; her stepmother, Sandra Marie Masden Nalley; one stepsister, Phyllis Jean Williamson; two stepbrothers, Thomas Bertrand Riggs and Donald Paul Riggs.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Lamkin; two daughters, Taylor and Megan Lamkin at home; a number of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church St., in New Hope. The Rev. Kenneth Fortener will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Jim Cecil.
Pallbearers are Chris Nalley, James Ehrler, Dean Riggs, Ricky Nalley, Greg Nalley and Dan Nalley.
Memorials may go to the American Cancer Society.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 12, 2019
