Rosemary Boblitt, 64, of Chaplin, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 22, 1955, in Nelson County to Rollin and Mary Emma Foster Chesser. Rosemary was a former employee of Texas Instruments, and loved to paint, draw and garden.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rollin Chesser.
She is survived by her husband, Bertus "Red" Boblitt; her mother, Mary Emma Chesser, of Bardstown; three sisters, Linda (Roger) Brown, of Chaplin, Patricia (Larry) Marrs, of Fort Smith, Ark., Denise (Bo) Wilson, of Versailles; two 2 brothers, Mike Chesser, of Bloomfield, and Marty (Becky) Chesser, of Chaplin; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Brother Millard Ledford will officiate.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 1, 2019