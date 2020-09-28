Rowan Elizabeth Trager, 12 day-old infant, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Norton Children's Hospital. She was born Sept. 13, 2020, in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bradley Rowe.
She is survived by her parents, Duffy and Felicia Trager, of Louisville; a brother, Everett Rowe Trager; a sister, Julia Rowe Trager; maternal grandmother, Juliana Rowe, of Bardstown; paternal grandparents, John and Libby Trager, of Cox's Creek; three aunts, Jennifer (Blake) Filiatreau, Kelsey (Jon) Myers and Alicia Trager; an uncle, Levi Rowe; and several cousins.
A private graveside will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.