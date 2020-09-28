1/
Roxie Irene Bishop
Roxie Irene Bishop, 88, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, with her family at her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Bugg and Mary "Mamie" Key Bugg.
She is survived by her son, Joe Mark Bishop.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction, 495 Main St. in Lebanon Junction, with Bro. Rick White and Bro. Ron Lasley officiating. Private burial will follow the service.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Trowbridge Funeral Home, 118 East Oak St. in Lebanon Junction, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the church.
Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
