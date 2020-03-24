A Chaplin resident, Mr. Roy Dale Lewis, 65, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Landmark of Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Beulah Mae Goodlett Lewis.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Lewis.
A graveside service for Mr. Roy Dale Lewis will be 1:00 pm Friday, March 27, at Highview Cemetery in Chaplin. Sister Mavis Bennett will officiate.
Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 25, 2020