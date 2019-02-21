Roy Lee Ethington Sr., 78, of Cox's Creek, passed away Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 31, 1940, in Deatsville, retired from Wayne Supply, and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and later honored as deacon emeritus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Oza Mae Ethington; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Ethington.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Ethington, of Cox's Creek; four sons, Don (Holly) Ethington, of Bowling Green, Gary Ethington, of Bardstown, Bryan (Donna) Ethington, of Versailles, and Roy Lee (Becky) Ethington Jr., of Mathews, Va.; a daughter, Sandy (Ronnie) Pugh, of Cox's Creek; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at New Salem Baptist Church, with burial in New Salem Baptist Cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Gann will officiate.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Barlow Funeral Home and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at New Salem Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may go to New Salem Baptist Church or Cindy Ethington Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
