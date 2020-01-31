Roy Mac Reams, 69, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 24, 1950, in Fulton County to the late Harry and Bonnie Dedman Reams. He was a retired employee of Optimex. Roy Mac Reams was a loving husband, brother, daddy and paw paw. Anyone who knew him, knew he didn't quit until the day was done. This held true from the job site to the home front. Everything he earned, he did so with his own hands, and taught us all to do the same. Roy Mac was a hardworking man who loved to boogie to the Boss, ride his John Deere, and let us not forget, be the boss! He will be missed dearly by all who adored him.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Marie Reams.
He is survived by four daughters, Nancey (Jason) Bryant, of Greenbrier, Tenn., Jamie (Doug) Lyell, of Elko, Nev., Eve (Vernon Frame) Reams, of Ashland City, Tenn., and Rebecca (Hector) Granados, of Louisville; his sister, LeeAnn Gossum, of Fulton, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Interment will be in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 2, after 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 1, 2020