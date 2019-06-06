Ruby P. Bratcher, 98, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Born to Loy and Olney Payton in Grayson County, she resided in Louisville until her retirement after 33-1/2 years at the P. Lorillard Company, at which time she moved to Hardin County to be with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Otha Payton; two sisters, Ola Rae Woolen and Lucy Edwards Berkley; and a grandson, Mark Gruber.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Ann (Jim) Davis, of New Haven, and Linda Gruber Marcum, of Elizabethtown; a son-in-law, D. C. Marcum; six grandchildren, Mike Gruber, Darren Gruber, Jackie Dindar, Dennis Davis, Rhonda Hagan and Craig Davis; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Brown Funeral Home with the Rev. David Webb and the Rev. James Suits officiating.

Burial will follow in Yeaman Cemetery in Grayson County.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, and will continue after 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the funeral home.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.