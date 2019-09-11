Ruby Waddell, 96, of Cox's Creek, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her residence. She was born on Aug. 18, 1923, to the late Joe and Lena Mae Hubbard Bealmear Sr. Ruby and her late husband were the former owners of Waddell's Green House. After closing the green house she went to work at Skaggs Distillery and Heaven Hill Distillery and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Burl "Smokey" Waddell; her brother, Joe Bealmear Jr.; and her sisters, Jennie V. Hibbs, Geneva Mudd and Frances Crowe.
Ruby is survived by her son, Gary Waddell, of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Greg (Victoria) Waddell, of Richmond, and Jamie Lee (Denny) Dillion, of Cooper City, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Brady and Devon Dillion; and stepgrandson, Cameron Glickman.
The funeral is 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Houghlin- Greenwell Funeral Home , 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with interment in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 12, 2019