On Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, our loving mother, Ruth Snider Holt, 93, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born on April 24, 1926, in Nelson County and moved to Lebanon in 1951. She worked as secretary of Lebanon Elementary School for 25 years. She faithfully attended Lebanon Baptist Church for 68 years, where she actively served in the Joy Club, Valerie Clark Mission Circle, and Sunshine Sunday school class. She also volunteered at Spring View Hospital, and the Governor of Kentucky awarded her the honor of Kentucky Colonel for her community service.

She loved God and her family and found great joy in spending time with loved ones, her volunteer activities, and tending her bird feeders and flower garden. She exemplified the golden rule, and all who knew her were touched by her sweetness and grace.

She was preceded in death by parents, Emma and Walter Snider; a sister, Emogene Royalty; brothers Walter Snider Jr. and Payton Snider; a daughter in-law, Diane Mudd Holt; and an infant son, Howard Wayne Holt.

Survivors include her two daughters, Trina Elliott (Bill), of Danville, and Kathy Blandford (Nick), of Lebanon; and five sons, Harold Holt, Gary Holt and Spencer Holt (Corinne), all of Louisville, Mike Holt (Angela), of Lebanon, and Alan Holt (Jeff Sullivan), of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Lebanon Baptist Church with Dr. David Whitlock officiating. Burial will be in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation will be 4-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5 at Bosley Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Eric Elliott, Derek Holt, Josh Holt, Patrick Blandford, Winston

Holt, William Holt, and Chris Lyons.

Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters Jennifer Elliott, Nicole Lyons, Ellen Scalf, Emily Hill, and Elyssa Holt.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the or the American Diabetes Association.

Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



