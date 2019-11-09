Samantha Dawn Smith

Guest Book
  • "Patty.....You and all your family are in my thoughts and..."
    - Amy Wood-Scheidemantel
  • "Sending our condolences and prayers"
    - Phillip and Yvonne Johnston
  • "No words can express this unexplainable tragedy. We trust..."
    - Yvonne Johnston
Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
7696341
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Samantha Dawn Smith, 31, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, as the result of a car accident in Nelson County.??She was born in Bardstown to Francis "Harry" Miles and Patty Moore Bradley. She was an office manager for McDonald's, a make-up consultant for Younique, and a member of Berean Baptist Church.??
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Sue Ciolek; maternal grandfather, George Moore; and paternal grandfather, James Miles, Sr.??
She is survived by her husband, Justin Scott Smith, of Elizabethtown; two sons, Brayden and Justin Edwards, of Elizabethtown; her father, Francis "Harry" (Jackie) Miles, of Bardstown; her mother, Patty Bradley, of Elizabethtown; five sisters, Heather Nicole Miles, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Abigail (David) Lohden, of Cecilia; Chyanne Miles and Autumn Gilpin, both of Elizabethtown, and Amber Miles, of Bardstown; a brother, Levi Miles, of Bardstown; two nieces, Ryleigh Lohden and Kora Hafling; two nephews, Adonis Long and Kaden Hafling; maternal grandfather, James Ciolek; paternal grandmother, Martha Rose Miles; and her son's father, Corey (Deanna) Edwards, of Cox's Creek.??
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, with the Rev. Randy Logsdon officiating. Burial will be in Rough Creek Cemetery in Cecilia.??
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, and continue 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home.
Manakee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 10, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.