Samantha Dawn Smith, 31, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, as the result of a car accident in Nelson County.??She was born in Bardstown to Francis "Harry" Miles and Patty Moore Bradley. She was an office manager for McDonald's, a make-up consultant for Younique, and a member of Berean Baptist Church.??
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Sue Ciolek; maternal grandfather, George Moore; and paternal grandfather, James Miles, Sr.??
She is survived by her husband, Justin Scott Smith, of Elizabethtown; two sons, Brayden and Justin Edwards, of Elizabethtown; her father, Francis "Harry" (Jackie) Miles, of Bardstown; her mother, Patty Bradley, of Elizabethtown; five sisters, Heather Nicole Miles, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Abigail (David) Lohden, of Cecilia; Chyanne Miles and Autumn Gilpin, both of Elizabethtown, and Amber Miles, of Bardstown; a brother, Levi Miles, of Bardstown; two nieces, Ryleigh Lohden and Kora Hafling; two nephews, Adonis Long and Kaden Hafling; maternal grandfather, James Ciolek; paternal grandmother, Martha Rose Miles; and her son's father, Corey (Deanna) Edwards, of Cox's Creek.??
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, with the Rev. Randy Logsdon officiating. Burial will be in Rough Creek Cemetery in Cecilia.??
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, and continue 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home.
Manakee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 10, 2019