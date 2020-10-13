Samantha Leigh Allen Thompson, 33, of Rineyville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

She was a native of Elizabethtown, a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church, and was a special education teacher for Nelson County Public Schools, Hardin County Public Schools and Elizabethtown Independent Schools. She impacted countless lives throughout her life and death. She loved Bethlehem Academy so when you drive by, think of her.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bernard A. Lush, Gladys Lush, and Ben Allen.

She is survived by her husband of nine years, Vincent A. Thompson; a daughter, Finley Rose Thompson, of Rineyville; her parents, Steven and Brenda Allen, of Elizabethtown; a brother, Joseph B. Allen, of Elizabethtown; a sister, Olivia Rose Allen, of Lexington; grandmother, Mary Emma Allen, of Elizabethtown; and a plethora of aunts, uncles, in-laws, cousins, relations and friends.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Brigid Catholic Church with the Rev. Dan Lincoln officiating.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, and continues after 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Brown Funeral Home.

All are welcome to attend but please wear a mask.

For expressions of sympathy, contact her husband, Vincent Thompson at (502) 264-3457.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

