Samuel Edward "Sammy" Newton Sr., 72, of Boston passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Gladys Mae Wilson Newton.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Newton; sons, Sam Newton Jr., Mark Newton and Robbie Dennis; and daughters, Angela Cranmer, Christina Manigault and Dana Mudd.
The was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. Burial was in Little Brick Cemetery.
Trowbridge Funeral Home Boston was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 23, 2020