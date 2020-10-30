Samuel Leroy Vittitow, 92, passed away at home Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Samuel Leroy was born on April 3, 1928, in St. Matthews; on his mother's birthday which was April 3, 1903. He was a 1947 graduate of Bardstown High School in Bardstown. He served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and attended the University of Louisville. He worked 31 years as a clerk-typist in the railroad industry with the L&N and CSX railroads, retiring in 1988. He was a former deacon in the Arlington Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Jacksonville, Fla. He was an animal lover and he and his wife, Barbara, started and operated the Jacksonville Humane Society Thrift Shop from 1985 to 1995. He was an avid sports fan of the University of Kentucky basketball team. He liked to write birthday poems for his friend's birthdays and he also liked to work on big jigsaw puzzles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Mattie Vittitow, of Boston; two sons, Allan Ray Vittitow, of Boston, and Wendell Lee Vittitow, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and his wife's son, Christopher S. Bramlett, of Jacksonville, FL. Survivors include two daughters, Janice Ann Turpin (Gary), of Somerset, and Denise Hibbs, of Elizabethtown; his brother, Melvin O. Vittitow, of Lyons Station; a sister, Stella Mae Barlow (Glenn), of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Richard Paul Lewis, Monica Lea Lewis, Evan Vittitow, Hilarie Vittitow, Patrick Hibbs and Sarah Hibbs; three great- grandchildren, Kenzie Lewis, Sawyer Lewis and Caleb Wood; his wife, Barbara H. Vittitow and her daughter from a previous marriage, Nancy Bramlett Tretick (Gregg), of Orange Park, Fla..

Arlington Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





