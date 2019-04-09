Sandra Lee Pabst Erickson, 73, of New Haven, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Landmark of Bardstown Rehab & Nursing Center in Bardstown.
She was born Oct. 10, 1945, in Chicago.
She was a co-owner of the New Haven Pizza Shop, and was an exceptionally good cook, an artist and a bird lover.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her companion, Blane Martin, of New Haven; a son, Anthony (Danielle) Erickson, of Chaplin; two daughters, Vicki Brian and Wendy Broussard, both of Alexandria Louisiana; two brothers, Elden and Danny Pabst; one sister, Peggy Pabst; five grandchildren, Alicia, Travis, Jennifer, Brett and Kelci; three great-grandchildren, D.J., Dominic and Lilly; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial visitation will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
