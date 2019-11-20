Sawyer Zane-Michael Byrd, infant, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital after birth.
He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Lindsey Byrd; a brother, Bentlee Bunnell; his grandparents, Michael and Phyllis Byrd and John and Lisa Childress; aunts and uncles, Justin and Logan Childress, Shawn and Mackenzie Byrd and Nikki and Zack Drusik; and numerous cousins.
The family has chosen cremation.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 21, 2019