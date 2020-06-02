Scott Cederholm, 84, passed away at home Saturday, May 30, 2020 after battling prostate cancer for many years. He was born on Jan. 26, 1936, in Indianapolis to the late Charles O. and Dorothy Cederholm.

Scott could be classified as one of Bardstown's characters. You could say he lived an interesting and well-lived life.

He used that golden voice to do voiceovers and commercials for many local businesses. You had to love that golden voice.

In addition to Judy Robinson Cederholm, his wife of 31 years, Scott is survived by his two daughters, Babette (Tom) Miller, of Carmel, Ind., and Nicole Cederholm, of Louisville; three stepchildren, Ken (Dorinda) Quire, of Hodgenville, Pam Rogers, of Bardstown, and Sam Montgomery, of Hodgenville; 11 grandchildren, Stewart (Paul) Clemons, and Natalie (Scott) Spillman, both of Indianapolis, Jack Miller, of Chicago, Taj Cederholm, of Louisville, seven stepgrandchildren, Morgan (Tim) Miller, of Louisville, Kayla Rogers, of Bardstown, Patrick Quire and Michael Quire, of Elizabethtown, Samantha Montgomery, of Montclair, Va., and Olivia Lay and Claire Lay, of Hodgenville; three great-grandchildren, Hollie Rice and Eli Rogers, of Bardstown, and Charles Miller, of Louisville, two brothers, David Cederholm, of Noblesville, Ind., and Douglass (Julie) Cederholm, of Griffin, Ga., Natalie dog and Magee cat; and numerous cousins, nephews and scores of friends.

A special thank you to everyone at Hospice for always being there for both Scott and Judy.

Cremation was chosen and a Celebration of Life and visitation with the family will be held in July.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are invited to be made to Hospice of Nelson County or the Humane Society of Nelson County.



