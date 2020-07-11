Sharon Denise Weaver, 64, of Mount Washington, was born March 1, 1956, to Ed Lee and Mildred Weaver. She returned to her heavenly father Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Sharon was a devoted employee to UPS for 20-plus years and a member of the Second Baptist Church of Fairfield. Sharon was gracious and very humble. She never met a stranger and enjoyed making people laugh. She enjoyed being "Big Momma" to her grandchildren and spoiling them endlessly.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Chantell Denise Crowe.

She is survived by her children; Jeri "Dee" Lydian (Larry), DeWayne Livers (Laura), and Shane Livers, (Megan); one brother, George Edward Weaver; two sisters, Martha Gail Knox, (Tony) and Carla Mae Weaver; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two aunts; two nieces; two nephews; along with a host of cousins, family and friends.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Second Baptist Church of Fairfield with burial to follow in Bardstown Cemetery.

Friends may visit 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home and after 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at the church.

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Homeis in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store