Sharon L. Boynton
1944 - 2020
Sharon L. Boynton, 76, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born April 19, 1944, in Indianapolis. She retired from Wal-mart, and was a Girl Scout leader for 15 years, and a former P.E.O.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rolland "Tack" and Jean Nail; and a brother, Rollie Nail.
She is survived by her husband Robert M. Boynton Jr., of Bardstown; five children, Tamara L. Boynton, of Bardstown, Shannon L. (Matthew) Miller, of San Antonio, Texas, Robert M. (Tracy) Boynton III, of Temple, Texas, and Heather H. Beatty and William S. Boynton, both of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, Destiny, Tyler, Harley, Alisa, Alexandra, Zachary, Rylie, Cole and Phillip; a brother, John S. Nail, of Noblesville, Ind.; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Janet Nail, of Wisconsin.
Her memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Barlow Funeral Home. 
Memorial contributions may go to the Alzheimer's Association.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
