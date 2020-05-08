Sharon Sue Faulkner, 68, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Jewish Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Leo and Betty Jean Terry Castleman.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Jamison, of Lewisburg, Tenn., and Connie Curtsinger, of New Haven.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
There will be a drive-thru viewing 11 a.m-12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction, attendants will be in the parking lot to assist.
Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 9, 2020