Shelby Jean Anderson, 81, of Salvisa, formerly of Bloomfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W.B. and Louise Stewart Robinson.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Anderson of Salvisa; and her son, Todd Anderson, of Sacramento, Calif.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro. Bobby Olliges will officiate. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 23, 2019