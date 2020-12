Sherry Kay Avis, 57, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her residence.She was preceded in death by her father, Elwin Strickler.She is survived by her husband, William "Billy" Avis; and her mother, Marian Strickler, of Saganaw, Mich.The funeral will be private at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with interment in Bardstown Cemetery. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.