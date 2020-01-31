Guest Book View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

Shilo R. Wicks, 49, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was born June 28, 1970. Her name means peace in the Old Testament. Shilo graduated from the University of Kentucky with a health science degree. She also received a nursing degree while living in South Carolina. She was crowned Miss Russell County in 1989 and was placed in the top 15 in the Miss Kentucky pageant. After moving back to Kentucky, Shilo worked at Amazon and went on to work at Inoac in Bardstown. Shilo loved to help others. It brought her so much joy. If she knew of a friend or someone she worked with that was going through a hard time, she would give them some money, donate food and do whatever she could to help. She had a beautiful spirit. She was saved and baptized at the age of 12. She recently started getting closer to Jesus again. Some of her happiest times were spending time with family. She vacationed in Mexico with her mom. Shilo went to see the Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. She visited Las Vegas and went on an all girls trip to Florida with college friends. Shilo toured D.C. with her mom and sister. She loved the times when her sister, nephew and brother-in-law drove out to Myrtle Beach to see her and her mother. They went to Medieval Times, Dixie Stampede and the beach.

She was preceded in death by her beloved mama, Carolyn Rogers and her precious brother, Scotty Wicks. Shilo was never able to get over their deaths.

She is survived by her sister, Shadey (Jeff) Pruden; her wonderful nephew, Logan Pruden, both of Shepherdsville; two cousins, Chrissy Wicks and Angie Wicks Lillpop, both of Indiana.

Shilo is dearly missed and loved by many. She is happy in Heaven with her mom and brother. She is set free. John 14:27.

The family followed Shilo's wishes of cremation.

