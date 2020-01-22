Shirley Ann Elmore, 72, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1947, in Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Edith Tucker; and her son, Michael Elmore (Marcus's twin).
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 52 years, Louis "Tony" Elmore; children, Marcus Elmore (Denise) and Sherry Whitehouse; grandchildren, Michael Elmore, Aaron Elmore, Brody Morris, Faith Whitehouse, Luke Whitehouse and Tucker Elmore; great-grandchildren, Kierra, Michael, Jake, Haley, Levi and Corbin; brothers, Larry, Michael and John Tucker; and sisters, Sandy Lee, Becky Jones and Betty Wilson.
A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road).
Friends may pay their respects from noon Sunday, Jan. 26, until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 23, 2020