Shirley Rosen Boone, 82, died Monday, July 1, at home with her family by her side. She was born in New Haven Nov. 25, 1936, to Nick and Stella Boone, and attended school at St. Catherine in New Haven. For the past 12 years she has been a parishioner at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown.
Over a span of 40 years Shirley's teaching career took her to Memphis, Tenn., Stoneham, Mass., Greenville, S.C. and Clearwater, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Murray Rosen; her parents, Nick and Stella Boone; and her brother, Charles Boone.
Her surviving siblings include, Harold Boone, of New Haven, Marvin (Patty) Boone, of Bardstown, Rose Goodin, of Lexington, Jeanette (Michael) Quigley, of Bardstown, Cecilia (Bob) Boone, of Howardstown, Nicholas (Lynn) Boone, of New Haven, and Stephen (Martha) Boone, of Louisville.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will celebrate. Interment will be in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Cemetery in New Hope. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the offering of Masses.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 4, 2019