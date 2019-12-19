Shirley Jean Grigsby, 80, of Chaplin, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born July 29, 1939, in Anderson County to the late Chester and Rose Barker Barnett. Shirley was a homemaker, a home health caregiver and was a member of Fairview Christian Church. She loved her family, cooking and doing puzzles.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Barnett; and an infant sister, Rosie Barnett.
She is survived by her husband, Adolph Grigsby; her daughter, Jennifer (Ricky) Settles, of Willisburg; two sisters, Mary Belle Welch, of Lawrenceburg, Linda Coulter, of Bloomfield, and her brother, J.R. (Hedy) Barnett, of Lawrenceburg.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro Grant Mathes will officiate. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 20, 2019