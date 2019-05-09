Shirley Mae Colvin, 90, of Chaplin, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 25, 1928, in Nelson County to the late Garrett and Nannie Sparrow Thomas.
She was a homemaker, a member of the former Chaplin Fork Baptist Church, and loved fishing and gardening.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Colvin, seven brothers and sisters, and a granddaughter, Michelle Carney.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Carney of Bardstown, and two grandchildren, Chad (Ashley) Carney of Des Moines, Iowa, and Melissa Carney, of Bardstown.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Brother Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial follows in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 10, 2019