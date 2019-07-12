Shirley Nugent, SCN, 87, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 15, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery.
Visitation and Prayer Service will be Friday, July 12, at 1:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel, Louisville, KY.
The Wake service will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth.
Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 13, 2019