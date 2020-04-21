Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stacy Edward Lee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stacy Edward Lee, 51, of Bardstown, gained his wings after a battle with cancer on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Terre Haute, Ind., on July 17, 1968, to Lionel P. Benoit and Gracie Beal Benoit, but was raised by Robert E. Lee and Marie Rollins Lee. He attended Sacred Heart School in Clinton, Ind., and North Vigo High School in Terre Haute, Ind.

Stacy was a hard worker and a loving husband to his wife, Tammy Lee. He worked at Tower Automotive where he was a material handler. He and his wife operated an online auction called Kentucky's Goodies. Stacy enjoyed flea markets, both buying and selling, yard sales, and playing Rook, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his biological father, Lionel P. Benoit; adopted parents, Robert E. Lee and Marie Rollins Lee; and father-in-law, Joseph Donald Cissell.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy Lee, of Bardstown; a daughter, Natasha (Levi) Hutcherson; a daughter, Tiffany Massey (Dillon), of West Terre Haute, Ind.; three stepchildren, Amanda (Eric) Griffis, of Atlanta; and Jacob Ramos and Adam Crocker, of Bardstown; five grandchildren; his biological mother, Gracie Beal Wilson, of Terre Haute, Ind.; two sisters, Gracie (Chuck) Briddick, of Rosedale Ind.; and Sherri (Jeff) Russell, of Clinton, Ind.; two brothers, Lionel "Leo" (Virginia) Benoit, of San Diego; and John (Calleigh) Wilson, of Morris, Ill.; one aunt, Louise Hayes, of Rosedale Ind.; his mother-in-law, Norma Jean Cissell; two brothers-in-law, Keith (Debbie) Cissell, of Cox's Creek; and Timmy Cissell, of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Kristie McKown, of Cox's Creek; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

