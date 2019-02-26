Stanley Hoskins Jr.

Stanley Hoskins, Jr., 89, of Cox's Creek, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Stanley was a retired employee of Robinson Foundry, a proud U.S. Marine veteran of the Korean Conflict, and was a member of Nichols Full Gospel Church and Common Creek Band.
For 63 years, he was a beloved husband to Mary K. Hoskins; loving father of Kathy White, Sandy Shaw, Stanette Stull (Keith) and Michael Hoskins (Sheila); loving grandfather to 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens.
Friends may visit from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the .
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 27, 2019
