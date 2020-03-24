Stephen A. Newton, 60, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Oct. 26, 1959, in Nelson County. He was a former construction worker.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, James Paschal Newton Sr. and Margaret W. Weathers Newton; two sisters, Gloria Clark and Mary W. Greenwell; and two brothers, Ronald and Marion Newton.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Ann Clark Newton; one daughter, Tracy M. Robinson (Marlin), of Cox's Creek; one son, Larry Newton (Gretchen), of New Haven; four grandchildren, Trenton Robinson, Austin Mattingly, Alex M. Robinson and Garrett Newton; one great-granddaughter, June Robinson; two sisters, Katie Ball (Evan), of Cox's Creek, and Tammy Jackson (Michael), of New Haven; and one brother, James P. Newton, of Nelson County.
The funeral will be private at Mattingly Funeral Home. Deacon Donnie Coulter will preside. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Marlin Robinson, Ricky Norman, Chris Metcalf, James Nalley, Ronnie Norman and Mickey Cissell.
Honorary pallbearers are Austin Mattingly, Alex M. Robinson and Garrett Newton.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 25, 2020