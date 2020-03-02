Steve Allen Lewis, 72, of Chaplin, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 4, 1947, in Bardstown to Albert and Phyllis Adkins Lewis. Steve was a retired employee of General Electric, was a member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Washington County, and loved to fish and ride motorcycles.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Bridgette Lewis Drummond and Dwyna Sagracy; his father, Albert Lewis; and a brother, Gary Lynn Lewis.
He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Adkins Lewis, of Taylorsville; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro. Earl Hazel will officiate. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8 p.m.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 3, 2020