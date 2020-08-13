Steve Long, 65, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Bardstown. He was born Dec. 13, 1954, in Nelson County and was of the Catholic faith (St. Michael Catholic Church). He retired from Fuji Seal, was a golfer and fisherman, and a member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2408 and a board member.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Teresa Long; a brother, Ben Long; and a niece, Cynthia Devereaux.
He is survived by his brother, Michael (Carolyn) Long, of Pittsford, N.Y.; a sister, Betty (Mike) Devereaux, of Prospect; nephews, Brent (Natalie) Long, of Bardstown, Matthew Long, of Bloomfield, Jeff (Shelley) Devereaux, of Brentwood, Tenn., and Jonathan Devereaux, of Louisville; niece, Tina Long, of Bloomfield; five great-nephews; three great-nieces, and his beloved beagle, Mabel.
His memorial prayer service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Barlow Funeral Home. Moose Lodge 2408 will be officiating the memorial service.
Visitation is noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at the funeral home. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.