1/
Steve Long
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve Long, 65, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Bardstown. He was born Dec. 13, 1954, in Nelson County and was of the Catholic faith (St. Michael Catholic Church). He retired from Fuji Seal, was a golfer and fisherman, and a member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2408 and a board member.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Teresa Long; a brother, Ben Long; and a niece, Cynthia Devereaux.
He is survived by his brother, Michael (Carolyn) Long, of Pittsford, N.Y.; a sister, Betty (Mike) Devereaux, of Prospect; nephews, Brent (Natalie) Long, of Bardstown, Matthew Long, of Bloomfield, Jeff (Shelley) Devereaux, of Brentwood, Tenn., and Jonathan Devereaux, of Louisville; niece, Tina Long, of Bloomfield; five great-nephews; three great-nieces, and his beloved beagle, Mabel.
His memorial prayer service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Barlow Funeral Home. Moose Lodge 2408 will be officiating the memorial service. 
Visitation is noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved