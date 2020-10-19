Sturgeon Leathers, 89, of Bardstown passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 26, 1931, in Nelson County, a retired dairy farmer and the last few years as a independent sales consultant for Southwestern Petroleum Company, a past member of the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Team, a representative for Gideon International, and a member of Wickland Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lela B. and Windell Leathers; and two sisters, Dorothy McCarty and Frances Hardison.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Cook Leathers; two daughters, Janet Gayle Slusher, of Louisville and Sandra Kaye Winter of Independence, KY; two sons, Lonnie Lynn Leathers, of Bardstown, and David Wayne Leathers, of Warner Robins, Ga.; two sisters, Josephine Benson of Murray, and Betty Upshaw, of Winston Salem, N.C.; a brother, Rudolph Leathers, of Bloomfield; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Valley Cemetery. Bro. Rodney Lynch will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to International Gideon. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.