Sturgeon Leathers
1931 - 2020
Sturgeon Leathers, 89, of Bardstown passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 26, 1931, in Nelson County, a retired dairy farmer and the last few years as a independent sales consultant for Southwestern Petroleum Company, a past member of the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Team, a representative for Gideon International, and a member of Wickland Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lela B. and Windell Leathers; and two sisters, Dorothy McCarty and Frances Hardison.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Cook Leathers; two daughters, Janet Gayle Slusher, of Louisville and Sandra Kaye Winter of Independence, KY; two sons, Lonnie Lynn Leathers, of Bardstown, and David Wayne Leathers, of Warner Robins, Ga.; two sisters, Josephine Benson of Murray, and Betty Upshaw, of Winston Salem, N.C.; a brother, Rudolph Leathers, of Bloomfield; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Valley Cemetery. Bro. Rodney Lynch will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to International Gideon.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
OCT
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Barlow Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Barlow Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
