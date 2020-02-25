Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue (McMurray) Brothers. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Visitation 8:45 AM Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sue McMurray Brothers, 85, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her children and loved ones after her battle with cancer. She was born on Jan. 28, 1935, in Salvisa to the late Roger Irvin and Ethel Mae Kemp McMurray. Sue was a homemaker, a farmer's wife, worked at several jobs including St. Joe Learning Center, ASC office, Kroger, Bardstown Housing Authority and taught piano lessons to many students in her home. She lived a Christian life and was known far and wide for her kindness and quiet ways. She was a former member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church where she played piano for over 40 years and was a member of the New Beginnings Church where she played the organ and piano, taught Sunday School and was a member of WMU for many years at both churches.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Brothers; two brothers, Ralph and Billy McMurray; two sisters, Frances Collins and Betty Manakee; and a grandson, Jeremy Michael Mudd.

Sue is survived by two sons, Mickey (Gail) Brothers and Greg (Rebecca) Brothers, both of Bardstown; a daughter, Tammy (Gerard) Mudd, of Springfield; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Griggs, Bro. Barry McGuffin and Bro. Jacob Brothers officiating. Interment will be in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to New Beginning Baptist Church Building Fund.

To God be the Glory for a life well lived in service to Him.

is in charge of arrangements.



