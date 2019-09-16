Sue Carol Holloway Cornell, 81, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was born on Jan. 27, 1938, in Spencer County to the late Edmund Thompson "E.T." and Sudie Catherine Tichenor Holloway.
She served as president of the Foster Heights PTA, and bookkeeper for Nelson County Cooperative Tobacco Warehouse in Bloomfield. She was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church where she participated in the JOY Sunday School Class. Sue Carol was a 50-year member of the John Fitch Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as Regent for many years. She was instrumental in restoring and establishing the One Room Log School House.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dwight Irvin Cornell. Together they farmed for 30 years and later owned the Wilson Motel in Bardstown. Sue Carol was also preceded in death by a sister, Lillie Jean Holloway Rogers.
She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Sue Masters (Michael) of Bardstown; a son, Dwight David Cornell (Sada) of Taylorsville; a grandson, Dwight Irvin Cornell II; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Holloway Cornell Spalding (Alex); and a great-grandson, Aiden Christopher Cornell.
The funeral is Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at Bardstown Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating. Interment will be in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.
Visitation is Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Bardstown Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 17, 2019