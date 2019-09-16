Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Carol Holloway Cornell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Carol Holloway Cornell, 81, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was born on Jan. 27, 1938, in Spencer County to the late Edmund Thompson "E.T." and Sudie Catherine Tichenor Holloway.

She served as president of the Foster Heights PTA, and bookkeeper for Nelson County Cooperative Tobacco Warehouse in Bloomfield. She was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church where she participated in the JOY Sunday School Class. Sue Carol was a 50-year member of the John Fitch Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as Regent for many years. She was instrumental in restoring and establishing the One Room Log School House.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dwight Irvin Cornell. Together they farmed for 30 years and later owned the Wilson Motel in Bardstown. Sue Carol was also preceded in death by a sister, Lillie Jean Holloway Rogers.

She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Sue Masters (Michael) of Bardstown; a son, Dwight David Cornell (Sada) of Taylorsville; a grandson, Dwight Irvin Cornell II; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Holloway Cornell Spalding (Alex); and a great-grandson, Aiden Christopher Cornell.

The funeral is Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at Bardstown Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating. Interment will be in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Bardstown Baptist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .

Sue Carol Holloway Cornell, 81, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was born on Jan. 27, 1938, in Spencer County to the late Edmund Thompson "E.T." and Sudie Catherine Tichenor Holloway.She served as president of the Foster Heights PTA, and bookkeeper for Nelson County Cooperative Tobacco Warehouse in Bloomfield. She was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church where she participated in the JOY Sunday School Class. Sue Carol was a 50-year member of the John Fitch Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as Regent for many years. She was instrumental in restoring and establishing the One Room Log School House.Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dwight Irvin Cornell. Together they farmed for 30 years and later owned the Wilson Motel in Bardstown. Sue Carol was also preceded in death by a sister, Lillie Jean Holloway Rogers.She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Sue Masters (Michael) of Bardstown; a son, Dwight David Cornell (Sada) of Taylorsville; a grandson, Dwight Irvin Cornell II; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Holloway Cornell Spalding (Alex); and a great-grandson, Aiden Christopher Cornell.The funeral is Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at Bardstown Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating. Interment will be in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.Visitation is Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Bardstown Baptist Church.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the . Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.