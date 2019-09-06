Sue Catherine Livers, 78, of Fairfield, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Norton Women's & Children's Hospital in Louisville. She is survived by two daughters, Renee Livers, of Vine Grove, Rosie Owens, of Huntsville, Ala.; three sons, Vancy "Nick" Livers Jr., of Louisville, Stevie Livers, of Radcliff, and Michael Livers, of Bardstown.
Fairfield Second Baptist Church will host her home going service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The Rev. Dr. Calvin Holloway will officiate. Interment will be in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the church.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 7, 2019