Sue Catherine Livers

Service Information
Houghlin Funeral Home
119 Fairfield Hill Rd
Bloomfield, KY
40008
(502)-252-8321
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairfield 2nd Baptist Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairfield 2nd Baptist Church
Obituary
Sue Catherine Livers, 78, of Fairfield, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Norton Women's & Children's Hospital in Louisville. She is survived by two daughters, Renee Livers, of Vine Grove, Rosie Owens, of Huntsville, Ala.; three sons, Vancy "Nick" Livers Jr., of Louisville, Stevie Livers, of Radcliff, and Michael Livers, of Bardstown.
Fairfield Second Baptist Church will host her home going service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The Rev. Dr. Calvin Holloway will officiate. Interment will be in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the church.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 7, 2019
