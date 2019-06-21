Sue Mae Lewis Smith, 92, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was a native of Nelson County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Ernest and Lillian Marie Lewis; her husband, husband, Paul E. Smith; and brothers, Austin and JW Lewis.
Sue Mae is survived by her daughters, Patricia A. Sanders, Delores E. Sisson and Sonda Marie Smith, all of Louisville; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to St. John AME Zion Church, 219 E. Brashear Avenue, Bardstown, KY.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 23, 2019