Sue Mae (Lewis) Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Mae (Lewis) Smith.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sue Mae Lewis Smith, 92, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was a native of Nelson County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Ernest and Lillian Marie Lewis; her husband, husband, Paul E. Smith; and brothers, Austin and JW Lewis.
Sue Mae is survived by her daughters, Patricia A. Sanders, Delores E. Sisson and Sonda Marie Smith, all of Louisville; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to St. John AME Zion Church, 219 E. Brashear Avenue, Bardstown, KY.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 23, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.