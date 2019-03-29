Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan (Willett) Dawson. View Sign



Susan was the fifth child born to Thompson and Virginia (Sheehan) Willett on Dec. 31, 1951, and raised in Bardstown.

Her siblings include Mary (Frank) Fisher, Tommy, Martha (Even) Kulsveen, John David, Richard and Alice (Dick) Heaton.

Susan is survived by Virginia's father, Thomas C. Dawson.

Susan was blessed to have a devoted son-in-law Davy Goff and three beautiful grandsons; Dawson, Andrew and Grant who all loved their Grandma. She also cherished her lifelong best friend Marilee Short. Susan will also be deeply missed by her great extended family.

In recent years, she resided at The Beechwood Home in Cincinnati.

Susan was known by all to have a strong Catholic faith, a beautiful smile, wonderful deep laugh, great sense of humor, love for delicious food and enjoyed fun with friends and family.

Susan died from complications of acute myeloid leukemia resulting from sarcoma diagnosed in December. Susan lived resiliently with multiple sclerosis for decades.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown with a Catholic memorial Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.

Virginia would like to thank all the close friends and staff at Beechwood, especially her nurse Sandy Midgett, and U.C. Hospital. Susan donated her body to University of Cincinnati for research. Contributions in Susan's name may be made to The Beechwood Home in Cincinnati, 2140 Pogue Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208. Donations may also be made in her name to the National M.S. Society.

is in charge of arrangements.

